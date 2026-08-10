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Aerial photo of SBCC employees from the 2023-24 academic year Fall All College Kickoff. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 10, 2026 — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is celebrating a significant milestone in its ongoing financial recovery, marking substantial progress toward eliminating its long-standing structural budget deficit while positioning the college for long-term sustainability.

In the June 18, 2026, SBCC Board of Trustees meeting, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Business Services, Chris Renbarger, shared a projected financial outcome (watch the presentation) of the work the college has undertaken to fix the structural deficit and end the 2025-2026 academic and fiscal year in the black. The Board of Trustees voted and approved the 2026-2027 tentative budget.

“Since I began in August, 2023, the message was clear from the SBCC Board of Trustees: ‘We need to address the structural deficit of the college,’” shared Superintendent/President Dr. Erika Endrijonas, who also sent a thank-you email to all employees. “This meant painful, yet decisive and strategic decisions needed to be made – ones that were not always popular with employees (faculty and staff) – and now, three years later, I have to thank every single employee for their hard work, determination and trust in me and my fellow leaders to get on a trajectory for a healthier financial future for the college. I cannot thank our amazing SBCC team enough … Thank you!”

“This progress reflects years of thoughtful planning, difficult decisions, and an unwavering commitment from college leadership and employees who worked together to strengthen SBCC’s financial foundation without losing sight of the college’s mission to prioritize student learning and success,” noted Renbarger.

The college has faced significant financial challenges that have developed over many years. In 2023, SBCC was navigating declining enrollment, increasing operational costs, and a structural budget deficit that required immediate and sustained action. In addition, the college was returning from COVID-19 closures and over a decade of leadership turnover and instability.

“Financial stewardship is among the most difficult responsibilities of any college leadership team because every budget decision ultimately impacts people,” said Endrijonas. “The progress we are seeing today is not the result of one decision or one individual … it reflects hundreds of thoughtful decisions made over several years – in addition to the extraordinary commitment of employees of the college community – to secure SBCC’s future.”

Endrijonas noted that since 2023, every employee at the college has worked to implement strategic budget reductions, carefully evaluate expenditures, strengthen long-range financial planning, improve operational efficiencies, and make difficult but necessary decisions designed to address the structural deficit in a thoughtful and responsible manner.

“SBCC successfully closed a multi-million dollar budget deficit without any cuts, layoffs, or disruptions to essential operations,” shared SBCC Board of Trustee President, Jonathan Abboud. “I am proud that everyone – from the faculty, staff, administration, and the board – continually identified innovative ways to improve operations, supported one another through needed changes, and remained steadfast in our commitment to serving students with excellence.”

While significant work remains, SBCC is now on a clear trajectory toward resolving its structural deficit during the 2027–2028 academic year. A milestone that would represent years of disciplined financial management and shared institutional commitment.

“This moment is about more than balancing a budget,” Dr. Endrijonas said. “It is about enhancing confidence in our institution, strengthening our culture, and ensuring that Santa Barbara City College remains one of California’s premier community colleges for generations to come.”

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).