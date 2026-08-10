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SANTA BARBARA – Sutter Health announces the opening of the new Hollister Care Center, a purpose-built dermatology facility that brings all of Sutter Health Greater Central Coast’s dermatologists together in one state-of-the-art location specifically designed to deliver advanced skin and cancer care. The new center is located at 5383 Hollister Ave., Suite 140 in Goleta,and began serving patients this week.

“We are delighted to be offering our communities greater access to dermatologists, several who have new types of training, all in a wonderful new facility,” commented Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast. “The opening of Hollister Care Center represents a significant investment and milestone in specialty care for the patients we serve.”

Located on Goleta’s primary commercial corridor along Hollister Avenue, the new facility offers quick access to and from U.S. Highway 101. The building spans more than 10,000 square feet and was designed to enhance the patient experience and support coordinated specialty care with 21 exam rooms, three treatment rooms, three Mohs surgery exam rooms, a dedicated Mohs laboratory, photo therapy and laser treatment areas, and modern clinical and support spaces.

Sutter’s Dermatology Department now includes 8 physicians including a fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, and a fellowship-trained pediatric dermatologist.

“By bringing our entire dermatology team together, we’re enhancing access, improving coordination of care and creating an exceptional, convenient experience for patients who need everything from routine skin care to highly specialized skin cancer treatments,” said Matt Baumann, Ambulatory CEO, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast.

The new center offers a comprehensive range of dermatology services, including diagnosis and treatment of common and complex skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, infections and other dermatologic disorders. Patients can access routine in-office procedures including skin biopsies and cryotherapy, as well as advanced therapies like phototherapy, laser treatments and skin cancer surveillance.

A cornerstone of the new facility is itsMohs Micrographic Surgery Program. Mohs surgery is a highly specialized, tissue-sparing technique considered the gold standard for treating many skin cancers. Mohs surgery offers the highest cure rates while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible, making it particularly effective for cancers located on the head, neck and other cosmetically or functionally sensitive areas.

Strength of Sutter Dermatologists

The Hollister Care Center is home to an accomplished team of board-certified dermatologists and subspecialists who bring decades of experience in medical, surgical, pediatric and cosmetic dermatology. The physicians are members of leading professional organizations, including the American Academy of Dermatology, the Society for Pediatric Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, reflecting Sutter’s commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based, patient-centered care.

“We are extremely grateful for and enthused by Sutter’s exceptionally strong investment in our Dermatology Department with a completely new, advanced facility of the highest caliber. This is another powerful signal that Sutter is committed to our Central Coast community by supporting the highest possible level of patient care,” noted Dr. Bret Davis, Chair of Dermatology for Sutter Health Greater Central Coast. “The connection we have to Sutter Health’s network of more than 200 dermatologists, gives us access to a remarkable depth of expertise, shared learning, consultation, and research opportunities. We look forward to delivering highly specialized, leading-edge care while maintaining the personalized experience of a local practice at our new Goleta location.”

Dermatologists practicing at the Hollister Care Center include:

Dr. Tamara Berry , board-certified dermatologist

Dr. Bret Davis , board-certified dermatologist, chair, Dermatology Department

Dr. Peter Ford , board-certified dermatologist

Dr. Tony Jiang , board-certified dermatologist

Dr. Andrew Kwong , board-certified dermatologist, Mohs micrographic surgery. Fellowship training in Mohs surgery

Dr. Lindsay Sklover , board-certified dermatologist

Dr. Jason Solway , board-certified dermatologist

Dr. Jessica Sprague , board-certified dermatologist and pediatric dermatologist

To schedule an appointment with a dermatologist at Sutter’s Hollister Care Center at 5383 Hollister Ave. Suite 140 in Goleta, call 805-898-3050 or 805-681-7535. If you are an existing Sutter Health patient, you can schedule an appointment with one of our dermatologists on MyHealthOnline.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, healthy outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 60,000 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its network of hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.