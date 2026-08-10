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GOLETA, CA August 7,2026 – The Citywide Traffic Signal Upgrade Project is in its final stretch. The construction has been ongoing since June 15, 2026. So far, traffic signal equipment at more than 30 intersections throughout the City, including pedestrian push buttons, cameras, retroreflective backplates, and other traffic signal components has been upgraded.

As the work continues, temporary lane closures will be in effect at several intersections. Motorists should expect delays due to both construction work and temporary changes to traffic signal operations.

During construction, some traffic signals will operate in recall or default timing mode. This means the signals may run on preset timing rather than responding to current traffic demand, which may result in additional delays. Motorists should plan for additional travel time when traveling through affected intersections.

The City-hired contractor will complete work at busier intersections in the night and early morning hours to reduce traffic impacts at peak travel times.

Traffic signals will be returned to their normal operating configuration as work is completed. The project is expected to be completed by early September 2026