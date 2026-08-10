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SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 8, 2026

On August 8, 2026, at about 00:45 am the Santa Barbara Police Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a collision involving a vehicle versus pedestrian at 600 Chapala Street. Santa Barbara Police Officers responded and located the pedestrian struck by the vehicle. Medical personnel were also on scene and transported the victim to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment. The involved vehicle and driver were located near the collision. 600-700 Chapala Street was temporarily closed during this investigation.

As of 9:00 AM this morning, the pedestrian remains at Cottage Hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.