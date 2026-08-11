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CARPINTERIA, Calif., August 11, 2026- The City of Carpinteria is proud to announce the successful completion of the transfer of the Rincon Gateway Bluffs property from the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County to the City of Carpinteria, marking an exciting new chapter in the community’s long-standing effort to preserve and enhance this treasured coastal open space.



City leaders attended a press conference in early 2025 following the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County’s announcement that it had acquired the 2.48-acre property located at the intersection of Carpinteria Avenue and Highway 150. The newly named “Rincon Gateway” property was purchased for $3.9 million with funding support from the La Centra-Sumerlin Foundation. The Foundation also provided funding for due diligence and ongoing stewardship costs, allowing the property to be protected and preserved for the benefit of the public.



The Land Trust’s acquisition represented a major milestone in protecting one of the last remaining undeveloped stretches of coastline between Goleta and Ventura. The property, located adjacent to the Rincon Bluffs Preserve, had previously been considered for development, including a proposed glamping project. Through community advocacy and collaboration, including efforts led by Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, the property was ultimately preserved as coastal open space.



Following the acquisition, the Land Trust worked with the City of Carpinteria to transfer ownership of Rincon Gateway to the City, ensuring that this important coastal resource would remain protected while providing opportunities for thoughtful public access improvements. The City officially completed the transfer this week and has assumed responsibility for the long-term stewardship, maintenance, and future planning for the property.



“Completing this acquisition is a tremendous achievement for Carpinteria,” said Jeanette Gant, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services for the City of Carpinteria. “This property represents the power of community collaboration and a shared commitment to protecting the natural beauty of our coastline. We are grateful to the Land Trust, the La Centra-Sumerlin Foundation, Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, and everyone who helped make this vision a reality. We look forward to creating opportunities for the public to enjoy this special place for generations to come.”

“The transfer of Rincon Gateway marks an exciting next step in the future of the Carpinteria Bluffs,” said Meredith Hendricks, Executive Director of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. “By securing the property and transitioning it into City ownership, we have helped create an opportunity to expand protected coastal open space, strengthen connections across the bluffs, and thoughtfully welcome more people into this extraordinary landscape. We look forward to seeing the City’s vision take shape.”

The City is excited to begin planning thoughtful improvements for all of Rincon Bluffs that will enhance accessibility, safety, and the overall visitor experience while protecting the unique ecological character of the Carpinteria Bluffs. Future improvements will focus on making Rincon Bluffs more accessible and welcoming while preserving the sensitive coastal habitat that makes the property unique. Planning efforts will explore enhancements such as improved public access, trail connections, overlooks, habitat protection measures, and other features that support safe and responsible enjoyment of the site.



The City emphasizes that Rincon Gateway remains a protected coastal open space. Visitors are asked to remain within designated areas and follow posted guidance while the City develops future plans for the property.



The transfer of Rincon Gateway strengthens the network of protected lands that make up the Carpinteria Bluffs, creating new opportunities to connect people with nature while preserving critical coastal habitat, scenic views, and open space. The City thanks the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, La Centra-Sumerlin Foundation, Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, community advocates, and all partners whose dedication and collaboration helped make the preservation, acquisition, and transfer of Rincon Gateway possible.