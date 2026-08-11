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SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 11, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce a significant reduction in the Monthly Commuter Permit rate for Lot 2 (Chapala Garage), providing a more affordable parking option for downtown employees and frequent visitors.

Effective July 1, 2026, the Monthly Commuter Permit rate has been reduced from $165 to $95, saving permit holders $70 per month! The rate reduction reflects the City’s commitment to expanding access to affordable downtown parking while supporting local businesses, employees, and visitors.

Lot 2 is conveniently located in downtown Santa Barbara, with entrances on Canon Perdido and at 914 Chapala St. It offers permit holders easy access to nearby businesses, restaurants, offices, and entertainment. The new rate makes monthly parking a more economical option for those who park downtown on a regular basis.

For more information about Lot 2 monthly parking permits, visit Parking Permits (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParkingPermits) or contact the Downtown Parking Office at (805) 564-5656.