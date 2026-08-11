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CommUnify and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce the acquisition of a property in Santa Maria which will house a future child care and early education campus. The nonprofit has provided Head Start across Santa Barbara County since 1967 and has purchased the former Grace Lutheran Preschool building at 420 East Fesler Street in Santa Maria with plans to renovate it. This new child care and early education center will serve up to 70 local low-income children and their families, and it will be upgraded with four classrooms, a commercial kitchen, outdoor learning space, and two play yards. Two classrooms will be specifically geared towards infants and toddlers (3 months to 2 years old) and two classrooms will be focused on pre-K children (3-5) to get them ready for kindergarten.

“This is a tremendous milestone for CommUnify, and one that would not have been possible without the vision and support of our staff and Board, the City of Santa Maria, the County of Santa Barbara, and key California state funding partners. We are grateful for their belief in this project and their understanding of the need to expand access to high-quality child care and early education for Santa Maria families during this time of uncertainty and budget cuts,” said Patricia Keelean, CEO, CommUnify. “We are excited to kick-off our capital campaign to complete the project and look forward to the community’s support. And, once the center is remodeled and open, we are thrilled to provide job opportunities for local residents as well.”

CommUnify bought the vacant property from Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Santa Maria for $950,000 in a sale that closed on July 24. The Radius Group’s Golis Team represented CommUnify in the sale, and Pacifica Commercial Realty represented the seller.

“Most of what we do is very transactional and concludes with a return on the investment for an individual or for a local business,” said Steve Golis, Co-Founder, Radius Commercial Real Estate. “This sale was very meaningful and rewarding to our team as it will put four much-needed early education classrooms back into a building that has served Santa Maria children for decades. CommUnify will create a beautiful new campus to benefit this community for years to come. That is the best possible outcome, and we appreciate being able to make this happen for this great organization and the families they serve.”

The Grace Lutheran congregation built the site in 1949 and expanded it into a preschool by 1960. They ran the Grace Lutheran Preschool there for decades before eventually closing the facility. When the Church decided to sell the property to CommUnify, they also included necessary off-site parking for staff and for parent drop-off. Without the generous cooperation of the Church, this project would not have been possible.

CommUnify is funding the project with a $1.3 million Infrastructure Grant Program award from the California Department of Social Services together with a loan from the Low-Income Investment Fund. The work ahead is substantial and additional funds will be raised to complete the renovation. The architect on the project is Gabriel Architects of Santa Maria.

CommUnify plans to reopen the East Fesler Street building as a child care and early education center and enroll children ages 3 months to five years. The groundbreaking will take place in the coming months, and the center should open by Summer 2028 – just in time for the start of academic year 2028/2029.

CommUnify was represented in the purchase by Steve Golis and Jack Gilbert of the Golis Team at Radius Group Commercial Real Estate. Mike Kelly of Pacifica Commercial Realty represented Grace Lutheran Church of Santa Maria in the sale.

For a complete description of CommUnify’s programs and services please visit http://www.CommUnifySB.org. Contact Joni Kelly at CommUnify at 805-886-1869 (cell) or email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org for more information about this purchase, request high resolution images, or arrange interviews with Patricia Keelean or Steve Golis.

About CommUnify:

CommUnify was formed in 1965 as a 15-member Community Action Committee appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to address the causes and conditions of poverty within Santa Barbara County and provide residents with the stability they need to build stronger lives and become self-sufficient members of our community. As one of the largest nonprofits here, CommUnify employs over 300 staff including health, education, and social service workers who oversee 16 countywide programs. Services include 19 Head Start locations, Weatherization and Energy Assistance, Family & Youth Services, Senior Services, and the 211 HelpLine and serve more than 12,000 people throughout the county each year. CommUnify is a private non-profit agency that leverages support for Santa Barbara County residents through private funding as well as government contracts and grants. For information visit http://www.CommUnifySB.org.

About The Golis Team:

The Golis Team at Radius Group Commercial Real Estate — Steve Golis, Jack Gilbert and Aneta Jensen — represents nonprofits, families, estates and private investors on the Central Coast, and has closed more than $1.5 billion in investment sales from Ventura to San Luis Obispo County since 2003. Visit http://www.radiusgroup.com for information.