About Maker House / Clay Studio Maker House is a nonprofit ceramic arts center on ten acres in the Goleta foothills. With a 22,000-square-foot studio featuring state-of-the-art kilns, potter’s wheels, glazing labs, and classroom space, Maker House is both a community hub and a destination for ceramic artists worldwide. Programs include workshops, classes, children’s programs, artist talks, private lessons, corporate and community events.

Maker House invites the public to a reception on Sunday, August 16 at 11 a.m., honoring over 30 studio members showing work. Come see the latest in creativity and discover the incredible talent of local artists working in ceramics. Free. Enjoy live music and bites.

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