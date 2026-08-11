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Exhibition runs now through August 20
Maker House invites the public to a reception on Sunday, August 16 at 11 a.m., honoring over 30 studio members showing work. Come see the latest in creativity and discover the incredible talent of local artists working in ceramics. Free. Enjoy live music and bites.
Gallery Hours: 9 am – 5 pm every day
Address: 1351 Holiday Hill in Goleta
Exhibit Dates: 7/20 – 8/20
Reception: Sunday, August 16th at 11AM
About Maker House / Clay Studio
Maker House is a nonprofit ceramic arts center on ten acres in the Goleta foothills. With a 22,000-square-foot studio featuring state-of-the-art kilns, potter’s wheels, glazing labs, and classroom space, Maker House is both a community hub and a destination for ceramic artists worldwide. Programs include workshops, classes, children’s programs, artist talks, private lessons, corporate and community events.