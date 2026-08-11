Legacy Chapman made an impressive debut in the high jump this season, turning her first year in the event into a record-setting campaign marked by championships, national recognition and a place among the nation’s top young athletes.

Her standout performances include breaking a 14-year-old Ventura County Youth Track Club record, clearing 4’7” in the high jump. The accomplishment established her as one of the event’s emerging talents and set the tone for a remarkable season.

Her success continued as she became the No. 1 qualifier heading into the Junior Olympics, earning the opportunity to compete on one of the sport’s biggest youth stages. She went on to become an All-American champion at the USATF Outdoor Youth Championships and captured a California State Championship at the USATF State Games.

Legacy added another major achievement at the USATF Junior Olympics, where she earned All-American honors while competing against some of the best young athletes in the country. She finished 5th overall.

For Chapman, the season was about more than medals and records. In a short period, she gained valuable experience working with outstanding coaches and competing alongside and against elite athletes from across the nation.

“Legacy has worked extremely hard throughout the season to reach this level, and watching her compete against some of the best young athletes in the country has been an incredible experience for our family,” said Legacy’s mother Andrea DeAlba-Chapman.