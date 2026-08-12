I have walked my dog off-leash at Douglas Preserve for the past six years and am considering not doing these daily walks anymore. The e-bikes speeding around inside the park are a danger due to the many close calls of them running over my dog.

Today was another confrontation with not the usual teen rider, but with an adult male in his forties. As he came from behind my dog and me, I turned around and saw him nearly running over the dog at high speed. I waved him down as he passed, and he turned around and berated me for having an issue with him riding too fast.

He said he was going under the speed limit of 35mph. I did not tell him that motorized vehicles are banned, but instead calmly told him that he should slow down.

After more insults, I simply did not try to engage and walked away,

Why are the e-bikes riding at Douglas Park not regulated, and why is there now a situation in which regular visitors are ready to give in to the park being taken over by these riders?

This is one of the last places available for a dog owner to walk their dog in what used to be a peaceful off-leash park, but this is no longer the case.

There could easily be a sign that says $10,000 fine for entering these premises with a motorized vehicle. It should also add regular bicycles for that matter, as they also fly past dogs and people wanting to go for a peaceful walk in the park.