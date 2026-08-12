Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Airport | Credit: City of Santa Barbara

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24), a senior member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, announced $1,304,418.00 in federal funding for the Santa Barbara Airport for a range of infrastructure upgrades. Specifically, the funding will go towards installing new signage and markings on Runway 7/25, reconstructing on-site pavement, and upgrading Taxiways A, B, and C.

“The Santa Barbara Airport serves as a vital gateway to our community, welcoming both visitors and business travelers. Because the airport plays such a significant role in Santa Barbara’s economy, continued investment in its infrastructure is essential,” said Rep. Carbajal. “This federal funding will help ensure the airport can meet future needs and continue delivering reliable air service to our region.”

“The Santa Barbara Airport is grateful for this continued federal investment in our infrastructure. These funds will support critical pavement and taxiway rehabilitation projects that keep our airport safe, reliable, and ready to serve the Central Coast for years to come,” said Christopher Hastert, Airport Director.

This funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program, which provides federal grants for airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, signage, lighting, and markings.

Since its passage in 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has delivered more than $1 billion in funding to projects up and down the Central Coast of California. As a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Carbajal played a key role in crafting and passing the landmark legislation in partnership with the Biden Administration.