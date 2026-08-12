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LOMPOC, CA, August 11, 2026 – The city of Lompoc is notifying customers that access to online utility bill payments will be temporarily unavailable from Friday, August 14th at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 16th. The city will be transitioning to a new online customer portal.

The new payment portal will be available beginning Monday, August 17th at 9:00 a.m. Customers will again be able to make utility payments online at this time.

Customers should plan accordingly and make any necessary online payments prior to the temporary service interruption. During the transition, the city will still accept payments in-person, over the phone during business hours, through mail and through the 24-hour drop box at City Hall.



The city of Lompoc appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this transition and looks forward to providing customers with an improved online payment experience when the new portal opens on Monday, August 17th.

For questions or additional information, please contact the city of Lompoc’s Treasury Division at 805-736-1261.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/