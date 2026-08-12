Norma Ciriza Rose 1956–2026

There are people who come into this world and make a lasting impact on everyone around them — their friends for years, their co-workers, even people they barely knew. That was Norma. You only had to meet her once to know that she was unique.

I ought to know because I was one of those who met her with only a handshake and found myself shaken. It was the handshake along with the big brown eyes and that radiant smile. It was 1998 at SOhO, the first big gig for the “new band in town,” the Les Rose Swing Jazz Ensemble and she came to dance.

The Black and Blue Ball followed — my band playing the opening set — there she was again, dancing with that flair and flowing hair and style, and that smile! A pickup line came out of nowhere: “I’ve been looking for you.” It must have worked, because we spent the rest of the evening talking, laughing, and a little dancing. Lunches followed, dates followed, a long courtship followed, and at last, marriage — nearly 30 years together.

The Jonathan and Sylvia swing dance studio was a Santa Barbara institution for decades, holding fort at the Carrillo Recreation Center teaching generations of students the art of swing dance and producing Friday night dances every week, which still continue. Norma was a fixture with them as they got out into the community with a professional level dance troupe performing intricate, well-rehearsed routines at major community events, most notably the Solstice parade. Norma honed her craft to the highest level, participating in all the events, encouraging her fellow dancers, students, and audiences. These performances were community outreach that drew members of all ages to this beautiful art form.

The troupe also competed across the country representing Santa Barbara in the U.S. Open Swing Dance competitions and bringing accolades and pride to our community. Skilled in all aspects of swing dance, Norma was as valuable a leader as she was a follower, a true artist and influence among her fellow dancers.

She was also a fixture in Santa Barbara’s corporate world, working for Mentor, Somera, Cottage Hospital, United Way, QAD, and Novacoast. She supported executives and was involved with event planning that raised funds for numerous charities. During her time with United Way, she used her athleticism and her dance skills to run the annual “Fun in the Sun” summer day camp, which served hundreds of children throughout the years.

Norma loved animals, and she and I raised seven rescue cats; I continue to nurture our precious Samantha and Lainey. She gave generously to ASAP, Humane World, ASPCA, as well as local food drives for Bethania Lutheran Church and Toys for Tots.

Norma was dedicated to her friends. Theresa Stelly recalled meeting her more than 30 years ago. “She was an avid gym member and began to train with me in our Pilates Studio. Her eagerness, her bright smile, and keen wit made her a joy. We spent many of our sessions talking about current events, family, pets, and our hopes for the future. I loved Norma’s positive energy and her interest in so many aspects of life. She was truly one of a kind.”

Her close friend Jayne Johann remembered her compassion best. “I remember once encountering a woman sitting in the dirt, talking to herself. While I felt cautious, Norma responded immediately with kindness and empathy. That was who she was.”

“Norma had a gift to be able to instantly put you at ease and comfort with her big smile, kind eyes, and loving heart,” said Barry and Meg Fox. “She was a fantastic dancer in all sorts of genres both as a leader and a follower.”

Nancy Otto wrote, “In 2005, I was passing out fliers for a discount for new clients, and Norma decided to trust me and come in for a facial. We had an instant connection. We shared many aspects of our lives, and as our friendship grew, she also supported my art work. She has a special place in my heart.”

“Norma was one of my very first friends in Santa Barbara,” said Susan Forkush. “She and I regularly went out disco dancing, but once she was introduced to swing dance, she truly found her niche. I’ll never forget how kind and patient she was with me as I tried to learn it, not having her natural ability. Norma waited quite some time to find the right partner, and she found him in Les, and it was always beautiful to see them together in their shared love of music and dance. They were truly soulmates. She was a beautiful person inside and out.”

David Sparer called her Norma Jean and said she “was truly the Katherine Hepburn of our dance group. She was the epitome of style, dignity and integrity. Her kindness will live on in all of our hearts and minds forever. Vaya con Dios, Norma Jean.”

Norma may not have changed the world, but she did make the world of Santa Barbara a better place through her artistry, her radiance, her caring soul. She uplifted everyone around her and was truly one of a kind. You got it right David, go with God my precious Norma. Dance, dance, dance.