The Independent’s article “County of Santa Barbara Hits Snag in Mission LLC’s Lawsuit Seeking Tax Exemption on Religious Grounds” refers to the lawsuit filed by The Mission LLC, alongside a “religious organization” called the Unitarian Universalist Mission. I do not know why it purports to be a religious organization, but I do know that it is unrelated to the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara or the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Goleta. Moreover, it is not recognized as a legitimate entity by the Unitarian Universalist Association, which is the national organization for the Unitarian Universalist religious movement in the United States and has strict guidelines regarding what is required to be a congregation.

The only “evidence” I have found regarding The Mission is on the website referenced in the article, which contains a bit of text copied from the Unitarian Universalist Association’s website; this does not make them a legitimate Unitarian Universalist organization.

Unitarian Universalists are independent thinkers with a long history of standing on the side of love, justice, and peace. This organization does not represent our values or our community.