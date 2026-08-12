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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience a vibrant week featuring cultural experiences, wellness activities, community gatherings, a vintage market, workshops, and more. From an evening of guitar and live performances to a cultural film screening, there are plenty of opportunities to explore, connect, and enjoy all that downtown has to offer this week.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

National Vinyl Record Day at Unbearable SB Skee Lodge (Wednesday, August 12, 5:00 PM)

(Wednesday, August 12, 5:00 PM) The Grand Guitar Night at The Grand On State (Thursday, August 13, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, August 13, 7:00 PM) Celebrate Culture | Film Screening of ‘Tahi’ Presented by The SPACE at The Alhecama Theatre (Friday, August 14, 3:00 PM)

(Friday, August 14, 3:00 PM) The Story of War at The Community Arts Workshop (August 14-16, 8:00 PM)

(August 14-16, 8:00 PM) Sip & Sweat – Wellness Rooftop Experience at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Saturday, August 15, 10:00 AM)

(Saturday, August 15, 10:00 AM) The House Celebrates – A Toast to What’s Ahead! at Beau (Saturday, August 15, 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 15, 6:00 PM) Journey USA at the Lobero Theatre (Saturday, August 15, 8:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 15, 8:00 PM) Heart of Summer ft. Jerro + Koumby at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Sunday, August 16, 5:00 PM)

BAAD Sunday Vintage Market at EOS Lounge (Sunday, August 16, 5:00 PM)

(Sunday, August 16, 5:00 PM) Summer Lights Cabaret at the Center Stage Theater (Sunday, August 16, 7:00 PM)

(Sunday, August 16, 7:00 PM) Poetry Reading with Latine Poets at the Santa Barbara Public Library (Wednesday, August 19, 5:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Happy Month at Pascucci (August): In celebration of their newly transferred full bar liquor license, Pascucci is offering special deals every day throughout August.

(August): In celebration of their newly transferred full bar liquor license, Pascucci is offering special deals every day throughout August. UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema at the Courthouse Sunken Garden: Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series.

Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series. Cosas de la Vida Exhibition (On Display until August 30) : Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey.

(On Display until August 30) Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey. YEAR ONE Exhibition (On Display until August 30): One year after opening its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery marks its first anniversary with YEAR ONE, a collective exhibition celebrating the vision that has shaped the gallery since July 2025.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.