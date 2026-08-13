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SANTA BARBARA, CA—Most adults hope to remain in their own homes as they grow older, but doing so successfully requires thoughtful planning. Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Trustee Kendra Epley is offering practical tips to help older adults plan for comfort, safety, independence, and peace of mind. During a free public webinar presented by the Museum’s Planned Giving Advisory Council, Epley will share expert guidance to help attendees prepare for the future with confidence.

Epley draws on more than 30 years of experience at Northern Trust—along with her personal journey caring for her own parents. Her insights will be relevant to those preparing for their own future and to the friends, family, and caregivers helping loved ones plan what’s next. Epley will explore important considerations for health care, home safety, transportation, social connection, and community resources. Attendees will learn to recognize early warning signs that additional support may be needed, and develop a realistic “Plan B” before a crisis arises.

The webinar will be held Tuesday, September 8, from noon to 1:00 PM on Zoom. Those interested can register for the webinar online or find more details on the Museum’s calendar.

The webinar is part of a Lunch & Learn series presented by the advisory council and organized by Philanthropy Officer of Legacy Giving Andrea McFarling, who helps Museum supporters plan gifts to the nonprofit. The series features local experts who share tips to support estate planning and related topics as a free benefit to the community.