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American Indian Health & Services will host an Indigenous Market and Health Fair on Saturday, August 22, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, inviting community members to connect with local organizations and support Native artists and vendors.

Located at American Indian Health & Services (3227 State Street), the free event offers a welcoming space for people of all ages to explore health education, discover available services, and experience Indigenous art, music, and culture.The Community Health Fair and Indigenous Market will take place alongside the Vitalant blood drive, providing guests with the opportunity to make a lifesaving impact through blood donation while enjoying the day’s activities.

Visitors can participate in youth physical health education and games, access hygiene supplies and community resources, and enjoy tacos alongside performances by local Native artists, dancers, and musicians.

Community members are encouraged to come and learn about available health resources, support local Indigenous vendors, and take part in a day of celebrating culture, wellness, and community.

Event Details

• Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026

• Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

• Location: American Indian Health and Services, 3227 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

• Entry: Free and open to the public

• Ages: All ages

For questions about the Indigenous Market & Health Fair: Call (805) 681-7356 ex 317 or email Culturalservices@aihscorp.org.