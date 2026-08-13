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Isla Vista, CA — On August 11, 2026, the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board unanimously approved a $2.47 million budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year. The budget maintains the District’s core services while expanding community outreach, continuing a full year of the parking compliance program, and investing in programs identified as priorities by Isla Vista residents.

Revenues for the year are projected at $2,446,332. The District’s primary funding source, the Utility Users Tax, is expected to generate $1.68 million, a 9.8% increase over last year. Additional revenues include $200,000 from the District’s ongoing multi-year agreement with UC Santa Barbara for public safety programs, $40,000 from community space rentals, $160,000 in sponsorships for Soltopia, $120,000 in parking violation revenue reflecting a full year of the parking compliance program, $30,000 in projected interest income, and $5,000 from move-in sale, bucket rental, and compost sales.

The budget also draws $231,131 from fund balance to support one-time capital projects, operate the parking program, close out assigned fund balances for mediation and safety stations, and cover an operating deficit.

Expenditures for 2026–27 total $2,466,131, distributed across the District’s core program areas:

Community Programs & Engagement – 40% of the budget, up from 33% last year, including the Isla Vista Community Center, Soltopia, community gardens, and outreach.

Operations – 29.6%, supporting staffing, administration, and governance.

Public Works & Sustainability – 25.5%, including Isla Vista Beautiful, composting, infrastructure, graffiti abatement, and the District’s parking compliance program.

Public Safety – 3.5%, primarily supports Safety Stations staffed by unarmed UCPD community service officers.

Housing – 1.4%, up from just under 1% last year, reflecting growing utilization of the Rental Housing Mediation Program.

Key changes in this year’s budget include the addition of a full-time Outreach Coordinator position, a full year of operations for the District’s parking compliance program, and the second year of a Zero-Based Budgeting process to ensure every expense delivers a clear public benefit.

Community input helped shape the budget through a Budget Priorities Survey completed by 134 residents, a Budget Town Hall held in May, and public Finance Committee and Board meetings throughout the budget process. Residents identified housing support, transportation, infrastructure, safety, and cleanliness among their priorities.

“The budget reflects a careful balance between maintaining the services our community relies on today and planning for the needs we know are ahead,” said Katherine Carmichael, IVCSD Board President. “We heard clearly from residents that housing, transportation, infrastructure, safety, and cleanliness remain important priorities. This budget allows us to continue delivering on those priorities while positioning the District to thoughtfully consider how we can expand services and meet Isla Vista’s needs in the years ahead.”