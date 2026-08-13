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The Pacific West Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the 2026 HDSA Team Hope Walk Santa Barbara, at Ledbetter Park, 801 Shoreline Drive. Santa Barbara, CA, 93109. Registration starts at 9:00 AM and the event starts at 9:30 AM. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $28 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.



For more information about the event, please contact Deb Boyd (dboyd@hdsa.org).

Online registration and donation information can be found HERE

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.



The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families. HDSA was founded in 1967 by Marjorie Guthrie, the wife of legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie. Woody died from HD complications when he was only 55 years old, but the Guthrie family legacy lives on at HDSA to this day.



To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit http://www.hdsa.org or call (800)345-HDSA.