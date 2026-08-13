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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (August 11, 2026) — The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, in partnership with U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to present the 2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open, taking place August 14 – 30. Widely regarded as the crown jewel of West Coast polo, the Pacific Coast Open brings many of the sport’s top players to the American Riviera for two weeks of world-class competition, tradition and fieldside entertainment.

“The U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open is one of those special occasions when you can feel polo history all around you,” said David Sigman, General Manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. “For more than a century, this tournament has brought together remarkable players, horses and fans, and we’re proud to carry that tradition forward here in Santa Barbara. Whether you’ve followed polo for years or are joining us for the first time, there’s nothing quite like being here and experiencing it together.”

Tournament play begins Friday, August 14, with matches held Fridays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. The semifinals will take place Friday, August 28, at 4 p.m., followed by the championship final on Sunday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m. The semifinals and final will also be livestreamed on the USPA Polo Network. Viewing details, including access information, are available on the USPA Polo Network livestream schedule and Global Polo YouTube

“The U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open is one of the most historic and prestigious tournaments in our sport, and we’re proud to return as Title Sponsor and continue our long-standing partnership with the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “This tournament celebrates a high level of competition during the summer polo season.”

Adding a playful new element to the fieldside experience is the official signature drink of the 2026 tournament, the U.S. Polo Assn. Divot Stomp. Available during Sunday matches through the U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open final, the specialty drink is inspired by one of polo’s most beloved traditions: the halftime divot stomp. Guests can enjoy the tournament-exclusive beverage while taking in the action and joining fellow spectators on the field between chukkers.

First played in 1909, the Pacific Coast Open is among the oldest polo tournaments in existence. At the heart of the tournament is the iconic Pacific Coast Open trophy, a magnificent five-foot-tall work of silver and gold crowned by an eagle supporting a globe. The trophy was known by several names, including the All America Trophy, before becoming the Pacific Coast Open Championship Trophy in 1929. After traveling among some of California’s most storied polo clubs, it found its permanent home in Santa Barbara in 1952. Today, it remains a symbol of the history, prestige and competitive excellence of one of polo’s most celebrated championships.

A limited-edition merchandise collection commemorating the 2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open will also be available exclusively at the Club Boutique and online at USPAshop.com during the tournament. Featuring the official 2026 event logo, the collection will include shirts, hats, totes and other commemorative pieces. The Club Boutique will be open during Friday and Sunday matches.

For tickets, hospitality offerings and additional tournament information, visit SBPolo.com.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club’s 2026 season is proudly supported by a distinguished group of partners, including U.S. Polo Assn., Whittier Trust, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, Folded Hills Winery, Santa Barbara Auto Group, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Norman’s Nursery, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Palm Tree, Visit Santa Barbara, and Arnold Brothers Construction. Their continued partnership plays an integral role in bringing the season to life, enhancing the experience both on and off the field while supporting one of the Central Coast’s most beloved summer traditions.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.’s Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game, is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt’s authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world’s most enduring style essentials.

The global sport brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sportsin India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn.has recently been named one of USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands and in 2026 was ranked the top sports licensor in the world, surpassing the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. The sport-inspired has been brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is the premier destination for polo on the West Coast. Set against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, the Club features three world-class polo fields, a Polo School, boarding facilities, and country club amenities including tennis courts and a fitness center. The 2026 season runs from May 3 through October 11, offering an unparalleled blend of sport, hospitality, and coastal beauty. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit sbpolo.com.