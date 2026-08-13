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Santa Barbara Strings invites new students to join them in the 2026-2027 season (Sept.-May) which includes weekly orchestra rehearsals, full concerts in December and May, plus special events and chamber ensemble opportunities.

Santa Barbara Strings is a non-profit organization providing comprehensive training for musicians from ages 4 to 19 in three progressive levels of string orchestras and chamber ensembles. The orchestra program is open to string players of all levels, and for those students just starting out, there is an Early Strings Training Program that combines once a month group lessons with weekly private lessons to give the beginner a solid foundation. Recent graduates of this exceptional string orchestra program are attending the Juilliard School of Music and the Colburn School of Music.

Interested students and families must submit a video audition or sign up for an in-person audition before August 23. Rehearsals start September 6 and take place Sunday afternoons at El Montecito Presbyterian Church. To register and sign up for an audition slot, please visit http://www.santabarbarastrings.org