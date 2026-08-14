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Lompoc, CA, August 7, 2026 — Ten tiny graduates in blue caps and gowns crossed the stage for the first time at LEAP’s Lompoc Children’s Center, celebrating the center’s inaugural graduating class and a major milestone for these young learners preparing to say goodbye to preschool and hello to kindergarten.

LEAP opened its Lompoc Children’s Center in March 2025, with the capacity to serve 58 children ages 3 months to 5 years old. The center increased the total number of center-based child care slots for infants and toddlers in Lompoc by 32%, addressing a critical need for high-quality early learning options in the community.

More than 60 family members gathered to celebrate the graduating preschoolers as they received their promotion certificates and goodie bags, proudly smiled for family photos, and shared cake after the ceremony. This fall, the students will continue their educational journeys at Miguelito Elementary School, Clarence Ruth Elementary School, La Cañada Elementary School, and Buena Vista Elementary School.

For the teachers and staff who have watched this first class of students learn and grow, the celebration was especially significant.

“Being part of this graduating class has been such a meaningful and rewarding experience,” said Meghan Stallworth, Lompoc Site Supervisor. “I have been grateful for the opportunity to build meaningful connections with each child, their families, and our community. These relationships and memories will always hold a special place in my heart. I am so proud of each child and honored to have been part of their early learning journey. I wish them all a future filled with happiness, confidence, and endless possibilities.”

“Watching these ten children cross that stage was a moment of pure joy,” said Lori Goodman, LEAP CEO. “Eighteen months ago, this classroom didn’t exist. Today, we’re sending our first Lompoc graduates off to kindergarten. That is a testament to our incredible teachers and site staff, who show up for these children and their families every single day, and to a community that welcomed us and made this first year possible. Congratulations to our graduates—we cannot wait to watch you grow.”

The strong family turnout underscored the importance families place on their children’s education and the significance of this early milestone. For these graduates, preschool has been an important first step in building the confidence, skills, and love of learning they will carry with them into kindergarten and beyond.

“Preschool is about so much more than preparing children for kindergarten. It’s about helping children discover who they are, build confidence, develop resilience, and find joy in learning. Those are the lessons that will stay with them long after today,” said Serineh Vartani, Director of Early Childhood Programs at LEAP.

As these ten students move on to kindergarten, LEAP’s Lompoc Children’s Center will continue welcoming new families and building on its first year serving the Lompoc community’s youngest children.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed childcare, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.LEAPcentralcoast.org