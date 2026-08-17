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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on Highway 192 in Carpinteria will encounter a full daytime closure Monday, August 17 through Friday August 21.

This full closure will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm and on Friday from 9 am to 1 pm between Shephard Mesa Road and Highway 150.

Crews will perform installation of a bidirectional potable water transmission main connecting Casitas Municipal Water District in Ventura County and Carpinteria Valley Water District in Santa Barbara County.

The following detours will be available:

· Travelers on Highway 150 wanting to exit onto Highway 192 will need to travel further south on Highway 150 (Rincon Rd.) and exit onto northbound Highway 101 towards Carpinteria. From northbound Highway 101 travelers will need to exit onto northbound Casitas Pass Road, Via Real Road, to turn right on Casitas Pass Road towards Highway 192.

· Travelers heading south on Highway 192 toward Highway 150 will be detoured off Highway 192 on Casitas Pass Road towards Highway 101. Travelers will then be able to take Highway 101 southbound and exit at Highway 150.

Access will be allowed to residents in the area of the full closure. Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure. Please allow for extra time for your travels. The full daytime closure work is expected to be completed by the afternoon of Friday, August 21.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information in real time at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/