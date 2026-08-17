St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church to Unveil New Community Labyrinth with Celebrated Designer Lars Howlett and Acclaimed Pianist Natasha Kislenko

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SANTA BARBARA, CA — St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church warmly invites the Santa Barbara community to the grand opening and consecration of its brand-new community labyrinth on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 6:30 PM.

The public celebration will feature a special presentation by Lars Howlett, one of the country’s foremost labyrinth designers, who will speak on the history, meaning, and modern use of labyrinths. The evening will also highlight a special recognition of George Burtness for his generous gift to St. Andrew’s that made this project possible. To create a truly unforgettable night, acclaimed pianist Natasha Kislenko will provide special live musical accompaniment for the dedication.

The dedication ceremony is free, open to all neighbors, and features a community finger-food potluck. Attendees are welcome to bring a dish to share, and chairs will be provided during the consecration for anyone who needs one.

A True Community Build Effort

The final celebration concludes a week-long interactive installation process. Starting Monday, August 17, 2026, Lars Howlett will be on the church campus to begin taping the design. Members of the public and local volunteers are invited to come out, meet the designer, and watch him work.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, the community painting phase begins. Volunteers are invited to sign up for three-hour shifts (9:00 AM–12:00 PM and 1:00 PM–4:00 PM) to help paint the labyrinth paths. Community members of all levels are encouraged to participate. Those who prefer not to paint can still be a part of the build by writing personal blessings, prayers, or intentions onto the foundational tape, keeping the workers company, or dropping off snacks and drinks.

Event Details At-A-Glance:

What: New Labyrinth Public Unveiling & Consecration Ceremony

New Labyrinth Public Unveiling & Consecration Ceremony When: Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 6:30 PM

Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 6:30 PM Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93110

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Special Guests: Labyrinth Designer Lars Howlett & Pianist Natasha Kislenko

Labyrinth Designer Lars Howlett & Pianist Natasha Kislenko Cost: Free (Attendees are invited to bring a friend and a finger food to share)

About St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church:

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church is a welcoming community of faith located in Santa Barbara, California. Dedicated to spiritual growth and community outreach, the church provides beautiful public spaces of peace, mindfulness, and reflection for all local neighbors.