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CAMARILLO, Calif. – The Coastal Express, a commuter bus route that each year transports thousands of passengers between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, is proudly marking its 25th year of service.

The Coastal Express Route is provided through a partnership between the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC). The service, which launched on Aug. 6, 2001, is operated by VCTC Intercity and is funded in part by Santa Barbara County’s Measure A half-cent transportation sales tax. It has long been one of VCTC’s most utilized routes, with a ridership of 105,578 in 2025.

“This milestone marks 25 years of partnership between VCTC and SBCAG, providing thousands of trips for students, employees and general travelers, reducing congestion on Highway 101 and improving air quality in our region,” said VCTC Executive Director Martin Erickson.

“The Coastal Express is a great example of what we can accomplish when we work together across county lines,” said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie KIRN. “For 25 years, this service has connected our communities and given people more choices for how they travel. We are proud of what this partnership has built and excited about what the next 25 years will bring.”

About the Coastal Express Route

The Coastal Express Route provides 27 round trips daily Monday through Friday and five round trips daily Saturday and Sunday. The route extends from Camarillo to Goleta, helping workers get to employment centers such as the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and Cottage Hospital sites. Service to UC Santa Barbara means university students, faculty and staff have convenient access to campus. Leisure travelers can ride the Coastal Express to destinations including Downtown Ventura, Carpinteria State Beach and Santa Barbara Airport. The Camarillo train station is also a connection to local bus service, as well as Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail services.

In 2026, SBCAG and VCTC added five zero-emission electric buses to the Coastal Express fleet. To represent the agencies’ commitment to improving air quality and protecting the environment, the buses feature artwork of marine life found in the ocean along the route, including starfish, purple urchin and Garibaldi. Learn more about the electric buses at goventura.org/electric.

Tap2Ride, a contactless fare payment system, makes it even easier for riders to take the bus. All VCTC Intercity buses feature the Tap2Ride system, allowing passengers to pay fares using contactless debit and credit cards, mobile wallets and devices. Passengers may still use VCbuspass and cash to pay fares.

To ride the Coastal Express, visit https://www.goventura.org/routes/coastal-express/. Fare information is available at https://www.goventura.org/ride-vctc/fares/.

About Santa Barbara County’s Measure A

Santa Barbara County’s voter-approved Measure A half-cent transportation sales tax helps support the Coastal Express as part of Santa Barbara County’s efforts to reduce congestion on Highway 101. The service will see additional benefits when the Highway 101 improvements between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara are complete in 2028 with new peak-period high occupancy vehicle lanes between Ventura County and the City of Santa Barbara.

About the Ventura County Transportation Commission

The Ventura County Transportation Commission is the regional transportation planning agency committed to keeping Ventura County moving. Program information is available at goventura.org.