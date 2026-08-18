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A campsite at the new Prisoners Harbor Campground on Santa Cruz Island. | Credit: National Park Service

VENTURA, Calif. Beginning Aug. 27, Channel Islands National Park will open the new Prisoners Harbor Campground on Santa Cruz Island, introducing overnight visitors to a new way to experience the park’s largest island.

Reservations will open on August 18. Each of the six campsites accommodates up to four people; the nightly rate is $15 per site. Reservations can be made at http://www.recreation.gov .

This is the first new campground added to Santa Cruz Island in decades and fulfills the park’s goal of expanding visitor opportunities while protecting the island’s extraordinary natural resources. Located a short walk from the Prisoners Harbor Pier, it offers a quieter camping experience than Scorpion Campground while remaining easily accessible.

“For our park rangers, Prisoners Harbor Campground is one of those rare opportunities to create a new inspirational experience that will be here for generations to come,” said Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley. “It’s a small, thoughtfully designed campground that’s in tune with nature. Visitors will fall asleep listening to the gentle rhythm of cobblestones rolling in the surf.”

The campground also expands recreation opportunities on Santa Cruz Island. Visitors can now hike between Scorpion Anchorage and Prisoners Harbor, creating new point-to-point backpacking trips. Experienced kayakers can also paddle between the two harbors for a multi-day coastal adventure.

“We’re really excited about the new Prisoner’s Harbor campground on Santa Cruz Island,” said Channel Islands National Park Foundation board member Michael Delaney. “It’s set in a beautiful oak woodland nestled below Eagle Ridge, and it’s easily accessible with just a short walk from the pier where visitors arrive. Our heartfelt thanks to Toad & Co, Fund for People in Parks, and Aera Energy of Kern for providing the funding to build a campground that generations of campers will enjoy.”

Santa Cruz Island now offers three distinct camping experiences:

Scorpion Campground , the park’s largest campground, provides easy access and is ideal for families and first-time campers.

, the park’s largest campground, provides easy access and is ideal for families and first-time campers. Del Norte Campground offers a remote backcountry experience for backpackers willing to carry all of their food and water.

offers a remote backcountry experience for backpackers willing to carry all of their food and water. Prisoners Harbor Campground bridges those two experiences, combining convenient access with a quieter, more secluded setting.

Additional information about camping at Channel Islands National Park is available at http://www.nps.gov/chis .