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CARPINTERIA, Calif., August 18, 2026- The City of Carpinteria invites the community to review and provide input on a proposed 10-panel mural submitted by the Carpinteria Cultural Foundation (CCF) for the Seal Fountain Plaza/Community Plaza on Linden Avenue.



The proposed artwork, designed by artist Rick Sharp, consists of 10 mural panels featuring images representing different cultures and communities associated with Carpinteria’s history. The CCF has indicated that it would be responsible for the costs associated with the project, including the creation, installation and maintenance of the artwork.



The City is seeking community feedback on the proposed artwork’s historical content and artistic design. This outreach is being conducted pursuant to the City’s Public Artwork Policy, approved by the City Council on July 27, 2026. The policy establishes guidelines for public artwork on City-owned or City-controlled property and calls for a fair and transparent process consistent with First Amendment principles.



Community members can review the proposal, including renderings of the proposed artwork, and provide feedback online at: carpinteriaca.gov/proposedartonlinden



Community members may also review the proposal and provide feedback during any of the following in-person outreach events:

Saturday, August 22, 2026 | 1:00–4:00 p.m. Seal Fountain, 800 block of Linden Avenue

Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 2:30–5:30 p.m. Seal Fountain, 800 block of Linden Avenue

Online at carpinteriaca.gov/proposedartonlinden

Feedback received through the outreach process will be compiled and provided to the Carpinteria City Council for consideration as the review continues. Public input does not constitute approval or disapproval of the proposed artwork.