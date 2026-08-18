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Rotary volunteer, Stephen Frangos, assists with finding sizes. | Credit: Courtesy

Angelique Springer, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise; Xóchitl Tafoya, Cleveland Elementary School; Nancy Butterfield, Kiwanis of Santa Barbara; David Stengel, Coach Santa Barbara and New House; and Celeste Arias, Old Navy Santa Barbara. | Credit: Courtesy

Kiwanis volunteer, Denise Alvarado, helps a family with clothing choices. | Credit: Courtesy

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, Kiwanis of Santa Barbara, Explore Ecology, Coach Santa Barbara, and New House with Cleveland School Principal Xóchitl Tafoya and staff from Old Navy Santa Barbara. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 17, 2026: One hundred Cleveland Elementary School students and their families received a special back-to-school boost when Old Navy Santa Barbara opened its doors to participating families for a private shopping event organized through a partnership of local community organizations.

Kiwanis of Santa Barbara and Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, together with Unity Shoppe and Old Navy Santa Barbara, helped local students prepare for the new school year. Students were selected by Cleveland Elementary School based on need. Kiwanis and Rotary provided funding for $100 Old Navy gift cards and backpacks for each student, while Unity Shoppe provided school supplies to fill the backpacks.

Volunteers from Rotary, Kiwanis, Explore Ecology and New House were on hand throughout the three-hour event to help families find clothing, locate sizes, check prices, and make the most of their shopping experience.

“Thank you all for the time, energy, and care you gave Cleveland students and their families this past Saturday for back-to-school shopping at Old Navy!” said Xóchitl Tafoya, principal of Cleveland Elementary School. “Your willingness to step up, contribute your skills, and support our families made a huge impact! The impact of this work reflects your generosity and commitment to Santa Barbara kids, and we could not have done it without you. I am grateful!”

As the new school year begins, the event reflects what can happen when local organizations come together to meet a real need in the community, helping students start the school year with new clothes, school supplies, and a little extra confidence.

About Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is made up of local business, professional, and civic leaders. We meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships, and through that, we’re able to get things done in our local and worldwide communities.

Join us! We meet for breakfast on the first and third Wednesdays at 7:00 a.m. at the beautiful historic Santa Barbara Club, located at 1105 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, California, USA.