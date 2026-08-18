Last Saturday on the scenic shore of Lake Los Carneros, hundreds of Goleta residents — from toddlers to seniors — enjoyed the annual Goleta Dam Dinner. Hosted by the City of Goleta and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, the free event was open to everyone, with no ticket or even an RSVP needed. There was no need to bring a dish to share, though many did, in line with the spirit of community that permeated the event.

In an interview, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte shared that the city started the event back in 2013 as a way to give back to the community. The first event was spectacular, Perotte related, and it has just grown from there. There’s no agenda, she continued, “just people meeting new neighbors, hanging out with neighbors they know, breaking bread, sharing food.”

Each year, Perotte has shown up with her homemade peanut butter cookies, but this year, a full-day power outage at her house prevented the tradition from continuing, which caused many inquiries about the missing cookies.

A seemingly endless communal table ran parallel to the lake’s shore, where guests socialized with friends and family. Most guests brought their own food, though Lobo Butcher Shop and Kona Ice were popular too. Some came alone, others in groups. Some were first-timers; others were “Dam Dinner Groupies,” according to Goleta Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover, returning each year for the annual tradition.

Overheard were comments of pleasant surprise at how big and beautiful the park is, with the sun glistening on the blue water. The table was adorned with beautiful succulent centerpieces created by residents of Devereux with developmental and intellectual disabilities. As part of its #GoGreenGoleta initiative, the city provided reusable utensil place settings.

The nonprofit Cycling Without Age Santa Barbara transported those with mobility challenges or just a preference for being chauffeured to their table. Volunteer pilots Jack Bailey and Dwayne Cripe powered the trishaws from the La Patera entrance. Among the grateful passengers were Roberta Silsbury and Diane Isaacson, classmates from San Marcos High School’s first class in 1963.

MOVE Santa Barbara County provided bike valet services for many guests, just as they do for every concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl, as well as at festivals and nonprofit events countywide. Some of the patrons of the free service related how they didn’t like parking their bikes in the bushes last year, but came by bike again this year because they knew about the valet service and were quite pleased with the arrangement.

The returning Salt Martians delighted once again with their bluegrass music. Both kids and adults indulged in the free face-painting station, while others enjoyed corn hole, fishing, and the offerings of the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, including craft making and book and movie checkouts.

Each year at the event, there’s “lots of laughter, a great vibe … nothing fancy, just people connecting with one another,” Hoover remarked. “People really enjoy the fact that they can just take in this beautiful place and meet new friends and enjoy a meal together.”

The communal table. | Gail Arnold

Joy Thornton with her niece, Kathleen Rogers and Cycling Without Age volunteer pilot and MOVE SB County Boardmember Jack Bailey | Gail Arnold



Meg Kruszewska and Caroline Tesiorowski dancing. | Gaił Arnold

Fern, Jack, and August Fischer | Gail Arnold

Wild and Free Film Festival Founder Gareth Kelly and City of Goleta Spanish Engagement Specialist Marcos Martinez | Gail Arnold

Volunteer pilot Dwayne Cripe with Roberta Silsbury and Diane Isaacson, classmates from San Marcos High School’s first class in 1963 | Gail Arnold

