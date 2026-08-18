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OXNARD, Calif. – Agnes F. Padernal, PhD, RN, a former Santa Barbara Director of Home Health and the founder of AP Motion Flow Coaching, has published “The Integrated Resilience Method: A Whole-Person Framework for Women 50+ Living With Chronic Low Back Pain” in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

Sage Publications published the peer-reviewed article online on July 26, 2026. The article is permanently available at https://doi.org/10.1177/15598276261471065.

Padernal has longstanding ties to Santa Barbara’s healthcare community. She served for five years as Director of Nursing at VNA Health, formerly Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, where she provided leadership in home health clinical operations, education, quality improvement, and patient care.

In 2016, Noozhawk interviewed Padernal for an article about the growing demand for home healthcare and the importance of helping people regain function through coordinated, interdisciplinary care. The Santa Barbara Independent also announced her appointment as Director of Home Health at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in 2014.

Her newly published article builds upon the same commitment to helping people understand their health, participate actively in their care, and function more confidently in everyday life.

“Women living with chronic low back pain are often given fragmented advice that focuses on only one part of a much larger experience,” Padernal said. “The Integrated Resilience Method brings together the physical, emotional, behavioral, and lifestyle factors that can influence how women understand pain, respond to it, and rebuild trust in their bodies.”

The Integrated Resilience Method is an evidence-informed conceptual framework organized around six interconnected pillars: Resilient Identity, Pain Signal Mastery, Nervous System Recalibration, Capacity Restoration, Anti-Inflammatory Foundation, and Sustainable Performance Habits.

Together, the pillars offer a whole-person approach to understanding chronic low back pain among women 50 and older. The framework emphasizes pain education, nervous system regulation, gradual restoration of movement capacity, supportive nutrition and lifestyle practices, and sustainable habits that can be used in daily life.

The work is also deeply personal for Padernal, who has lived with chronic low back pain for decades.

“I am not only writing about this as a nurse, educator, and researcher. I have lived it,” she said. “The framework grew from years of applying these principles in my own life, followed by the work of organizing them and grounding them in scientific evidence.”

The article presents the Integrated Resilience Method as a conceptual framework for education, research, and future program development. It does not replace individualized medical evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment.

Padernal is also preparing to launch the founding cohort of Resilient Back Foundations in September. The six-week small-group coaching program will translate the Integrated Resilience Method into practical education and supportive coaching for women 50+ who want to better understand their pain, rebuild movement confidence, and create sustainable back-health habits for daily life.

Readers may request a free copy of the accepted manuscript by emailing AP@info.apmotionflow.com with the subject line “Request Copy of Paper.” In accordance with Sage Publications’ sharing policy, the copy provided will be the accepted manuscript rather than the publisher-formatted version.

About Agnes F. Padernal, PhD, RN Agnes F. Padernal is a nurse, educator, researcher, and founder of AP Motion Flow Coaching in Oxnard, California. Her career includes nursing leadership, university nursing education, clinical operations, healthcare research, quality improvement, home health, and long-term care. Through AP Motion Flow Coaching, she provides evidence-informed education and whole-person coaching support for women 50+ living with chronic low back pain.