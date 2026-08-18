Ice in Paradise is getting a new ice resurfacer and needs your help to pick out the name. Fill out the form below and send in your name suggestions that will glide across this rinks ice for years to come. Ice in Paradise offers public skating, expert lessons for hockey and figure skating, Friday night ice jams and college nights, and competitive ice hockey leagues for all ages.
Prizes:
First place ($2,000 value)
- Private party for 20
- Lighting & snow-machine experience
- Pauly mascot skate
- Food
- First ride at the reveal
- On-ice recognition
- Paradise Surfers jersey
Runner-up ($500 value)
- Ride on the resurfacer
- Photo with the machine
- Free skate passes
- On-ice recognition
- Paradise Surfers jersey
So put on your creative caps and tie up all your metaphorical laces to give the new ice resurfacer a name. Fill out the entry form below by the end of Tuesday, September 1. Enter below for your chance to win!
Questions? Email contest@independent.com
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