So put on your creative caps and tie up all your metaphorical laces to give the new ice resurfacer a name. Fill out the entry form below by the end of Tuesday, September 1. Enter below for your chance to win!

Ice in Paradise is getting a new ice resurfacer and needs your help to pick out the name. Fill out the form below and send in your name suggestions that will glide across this rinks ice for years to come. Ice in Paradise offers public skating, expert lessons for hockey and figure skating, Friday night ice jams and college nights, and competitive ice hockey leagues for all ages.

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