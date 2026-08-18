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SANTA BARBARA, CA — August 18, 2026

Local NYU and Harvard-trained spine surgeon Dr. Rivka Lomedico announced the official launch of OsteoCore, an all-in-one mobile health platform created to confront the widespread, untreated osteoporosis crisis in Santa Barbara and across the United States.

At the center of the app is Fracture IQ, a proprietary risk-assessment tool that identifies personal risk factors for bone density loss before an injury occurs. By combining this early diagnostic insight with physician-approved movement coaching, expert education, and targeted supplementation, OsteoCore empowers users to proactively rebuild strength and safeguard their longevity.

As a local spine surgeon also taking care of trauma patients across the Central Coast, Dr. Lomedico sees the tragic consequences of bone density loss firsthand on a weekly basis.

“Here on the Central Coast, we have a large and active aging community, but osteoporosis can quietly undermine that independence. As a Santa Barbara spine surgeon, I see the consequences when bone loss isn’t addressed until after a fracture occurs. I created OsteoCore to help change that—to give people in our community, and ultimately everywhere, the knowledge and practical tools to protect their bones before they break.”

— Dr. Rivka Lomedico, Founder & CEO, OsteoCore

About OsteoCore

OsteoCore was founded by Dr. Lomedico, an NYU and Harvard-trained spine surgeon practicing on the Central Coast. Committed to reducing the epidemic of fragile bone disease, OsteoCore provides a unique risk-assessment tool, physician-formulated exercise programs, nutrition and community education to safeguard active longevity.