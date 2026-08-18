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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — August 17, 2026 — Music & Meditation Santa Barbara returns this fall with a four-concert season at Weinman Hall at the Music Academy of the West, bringing together exceptional classical musicians, guided meditation, and intentional silence in an intimate one-hour concert experience.

The Fall 2026 Season opens Friday, September 11, with internationally acclaimed cellist Robert DeMaine, Principal Cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, joined by pianist and Music & Meditation founder and artistic director Antonio Artese, with guided meditation by Jessica Kolbe.

The series continues with clarinetist Nancy Mathison on October 23, violinist Savannah Jo Lack on November 13, and violist Kate Vincent on December 11.

Founded by Artese in collaboration with Kolbe, Music & Meditation Santa Barbara was created to offer the community a different way of experiencing live music — one centered on presence, reflection, and deep listening.

Each program begins with guided meditation, preparing the audience through stillness and focused awareness, followed by a carefully crafted live performance. In the intimate setting of Weinman Hall, audiences are invited to step away from the pace of everyday life and experience music with heightened attention and connection.

“Our intention is to create a space where people can slow down and experience music differently,” says Antonio Artese, founder and artistic director. “When we quiet the mind and listen with greater attention, music can reveal an extraordinary depth of emotion, beauty, and human connection.”

“This series is about creating a shared space for presence,” adds Jessica Kolbe, co-founder and meditation guide. “Meditation prepares us to listen with greater openness — not only to the music, but also to ourselves and to one another.”

FALL 2026 SEASON

SEPTEMBER 11 — ROBERT DEMAINE, CELLO

The fall season opens with Robert DeMaine, internationally celebrated cellist and Principal Cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Known for his expressive depth, technical mastery, and deeply communicative artistry, DeMaine gives voice to the cello’s extraordinary human quality in a program built around stillness and mindful listening. The repertoire features works by J.S. Bach, Chopin, Fauré, and Arvo Pärt.

Robert DeMaine, cello

Antonio Artese, piano

Jessica Kolbe, guided meditation

OCTOBER 23 — NANCY MATHISON, CLARINET

NOVEMBER 13 — SAVANNAH JO LACK, VIOLIN

DECEMBER 13 — KATE VINCENT, VIOLA

EVENT INFORMATION

Music & Meditation Santa Barbara — Fall 2026 Season

September 11 · October 23 · November 13 · December 11 — all concerts at 2:00 PM

Weinman Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets start at $30. Single-concert tickets and season subscriptions are available at musicandmeditationsb.com and through Eventbrite at: https://musicandmeditationsb-fall-2026.eventbrite.com

For complete programs, artist biographies, tickets, and concert updates, visit musicandmeditationsb.com.

ABOUT MUSIC & MEDITATION SANTA BARBARA

Music & Meditation Santa Barbara brings together exceptional live music, guided meditation, and deep listening to create meaningful experiences of reflection, presence, and connection. With fiscal sponsorship from the Santa Barbara Foundation, the series seeks the support of the community to continue bringing outstanding artists to Santa Barbara while keeping this distinctive experience accessible to all.