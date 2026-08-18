Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Beginning Thursday, August 20, a new traffic pattern will be in effect on Upper De La Vina Street for the De La Vina Street Bridge Replacement Project (Project) that is currently in construction. One-way southbound traffic on De La Vina Street between Vernon Road and Alamar Avenue will be shifted to the newly constructed western half of the bridge. Drivers traveling northbound on De La Vina Street will continue to be detoured via Alamar Avenue to State Street. This traffic pattern will remain in place for the duration of the Project, which is anticipated to be completed in January 2028.

Project Benefits: The Project is replacing the existing structurally deficient bridge over Mission Creek. The new bridge is designed to meet current structural and geometric standards, while minimizing adverse impacts to Mission Creek and the surrounding natural habitat.

This Project is primarily funded by the Highway Bridge Program (HBP), which is administered by the Federal Highway Administration through Caltrans Local Assistance. The City’s grant match is funded by Measure C.

For more information, visit the Project website: http://www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DLVBridge

Questions? Please contact Adam Ziets, Project Engineer II, AZiets@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or (805) 897-1981.