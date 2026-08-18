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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – Carpinteria Children’s Project (CCP), an early education and family services nonprofit, has launched a “Plant the Future” buy-a-brick campaign to raise the final $100,000 needed to complete its $750,000 capital campaign. The initiative will fund four custom outdoor classrooms—one for each grade level—at its 8th Street campus, providing local preschoolers with a nature-inspired environment optimized for hands-on problem-solving, teamwork, and active learning.

Through the campaign, community members and local businesses can purchase engraved bricks featuring personal messages, names, or logos. These commemorative markers will be permanently installed in CCP’s new entryway Gratitude Garden to honor donors who help the organization reach its funding milestone.

Two of the four planned classrooms have already been constructed and are currently in use, funded by early project supporters. The remaining funds will allow CCP to transform the final two classroom designs into vibrant, creative spaces for children aged 18 months to 5 years.

“As parents and educators, we know that young children are better engaged and more enthusiastic when they are in an outdoor setting and learning through hands-on activities,” said Teresa Alvarez, Executive Director of CCP. “Our intention is to maximize this dynamic with outdoor classrooms to fill students’ days with playful learning.”

Designed in collaboration with Nature Explore, a national firm specializing in outdoor learning environments, the custom spaces incorporate elements such as raised garden beds, musical installations like marimbas and drums, water features, woodland huts, and a track for scooters and tricycles.

The project builds upon CCP’s longstanding partnership with the Wilderness Youth Project. Research indicates that outdoor classrooms foster academic, physical, and social development by easing stress, enhancing focus, encouraging physical exercise, and promoting confidence and creativity through cooperative and open-ended play.

“Our two completed outdoor classrooms buzz with laughter, energy, and learning—just as we imagined,” said Ari Rodriguez, CCP Development Director. “Now we are focused on reaching our fundraising goal, completing the final two classrooms, and bringing vibrant outdoor education to every child at CCP.”

“Our students are wiggly little sponges,” added Guadalupe Perez, CCP Director of Early Learning. “When they’re outside, they’re moving, they’re brimming with excitement, and our staff is trained to incorporate age-appropriate lessons to inspire imagination and curiosity. Children learn better outside, especially when given structured activities and the freedom to experiment.”

How to Participate

Donors can select from three brick options:

“Plant a Seed” (4-by-8 inches): $500

(4-by-8 inches): $500 “Put Down Roots” (8-by-8 inches): $1,000

(8-by-8 inches): $1,000 “Grow a Legacy” (12-by-12 inches): $2,500 (allows longer messages, quotes, and logos)

To order a brick or learn more about supporting the campaign, visit carpchildren.org/plant-the-future.

About Carpinteria Children’s Project

Carpinteria Children’s Project (CCP) is a 501(c)(3) early education and family services nonprofit organization located in Carpinteria, California. CCP is dedicated to fostering young children’s academic, social, and emotional development through high-quality preschool programs and comprehensive family support resources.