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Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s and Fire along with Santa Barbara City Police and Fire agencies invite the community to join them in commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a remembrance ceremony on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara.

Twenty-five years after the attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives, the ceremony will provide an opportunity for our community to come together to remember those who were lost, honor the first responders and civilians whose courage defined that day, and reflect on the enduring importance of service, sacrifice and unity.

For members of the public safety community, September 11 holds particular significance as we remember the firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel and other first responders who answered the call without hesitation, many making the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety.

This year’s theme, “We Remember — Honoring the Past, Guarding the Future,” reflects on the enduring impact of September 11 and the responsibility to carry its legacy forward. As a generation comes of age with no firsthand memory of that day, the 25th anniversary offers a meaningful opportunity to share its history and ensure the stories of courage, compassion, and sacrifice continue to be remembered.

The community is invited to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair or blanket, as limited seating will be available.

Event Details:

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – 25th Anniversary

Friday, September 11, 2026

9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens

1100 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara

Hosted by:

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Barbara Fire Department