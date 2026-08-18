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Santa Barbara Unified School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2026-27 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Adams Elementary School

Roosevelt Elementary School

Dos Pueblos High School

Adelante Charter School

Santa Barbara Community Academy

San Marcos High School

Cleveland Elementary School

Washington Elementary School

Santa Barbara High School

Franklin Elementary School

La Colina Jr. High School

Santa Barbara Charter School

Harding Elementary School

La Cumbre Jr. High School

McKinley Elementary School

Santa Barbara Jr. High

Monroe Elementary School

La Cuesta Continuation High School

For additional information please contact: Matthew Dittman, Director of Food Service, 724 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, (805) 963-4338 ext. 6387, mdittman@sbunified.org

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs).

Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the state or local agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027 (PDF), found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

1. mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

2. fax:

(202) 690-7442; or

3. email:

Program.Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District prohibits discrimination, harassment, intimidation, and bullying based on actual or perceived race or ethnicity, color, ancestry, national origin, nationality, immigration status, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, or disability, affiliation with Scouting America or other designated youth groups, association with a person or group having one or more of these characteristics, or any other basis protected by law, in its educational programs, activities, and employment. Direct questions or complaints to Student & Family Services, 720 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101; (805) 963-4338, ext. 6278 or 6208 (English and Spanish); titleixucp@sbunified.org.