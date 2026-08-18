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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 18, 2026 — Santa Barbara City College welcomes students of all ages, attending in-person or via its extensive selection of online courses, on its first day of classes, Monday, August 24.

From recent high school graduates enrolling in college for the first time, to career-minded students desiring two- or four-year areas of study and beyond, SBCC’s credit programs provide multiple pathways to earn a degree, certificate or transfer.

Adult learners are equally empowered through the School of Extended Learning’s programs, working on their vocational skills, GED, ESL or exploring various creative offerings.

Whichever pathway a student chooses, SBCC continues to be the primary local resource for students and potential students of all ages and backgrounds to reach their educational goals.

“I want to welcome all students to our campuses for the new academic year and also acknowledge our exceptional employees (faculty and staff),” shared SBCC Superintendent/President, Dr. Erika Endrijonas, who is entering her fourth year in this capacity. “Two of my favorite days as a college president are Commencement and the first day of school … The start and end are pivotal in any journey and we are grateful for our students choosing SBCC as their pathway to success.”

In recent years the college has received numerous Exemplary Program awards from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges, including a first-place award for its Student Health and Wellness Services Program The Well (2021), and honorable mentions for its Faculty Mentor Program (2020) and Permaculture Garden (2019), to name a few. Three faculty members have received the organization’s prestigious Hayward Award for Excellence in Education since 2016: Melissa Menendez, English (2023-24); Sally Saenger, Physical Education (2016-17); and Kathy Molloy, English and Development Reading and Writing (2015-16). SBCC received the nationwide Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence in 2013.

At its 2026 Commencement ceremony, the college conferred 4,274 degrees across a wide range of disciplines, nearly a 12% increase in degrees/certificates from the previous year. Additional commencement statistics include:

• Number of graduating students: 1,689

• Oldest Graduate: 77/Youngest Graduate: 17

• FUN FACT: Through SBCC’s Dual Enrollment program, three (3) high school students received AA degrees BEFORE they graduated high school.

Students may register for classes at sbcc.edu/classes OR https://sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/.

SBCC First Day of Classes — Fall 2026 Semester

WHEN: Monday, January 24

WHERE:

Cliff Campus (credit programs). Welcome tables will be set up on both East and West Campuses Monday-Tuesday, August 24-25, 8 a.m. -2 p.m.

Wake Campus and Schott Campus (School of Extended Learning)

PARKING:

Open on all campuses, but please reach out via the contact information below for a reserved spot on Cliff Campus.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA:

Interview(s) with college faculty, administration and/or students may be arranged through the contact information below.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).