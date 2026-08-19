Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta Valley Library Creek Week Art Contest is back for its fifth annual show! Community members are invited to submit an original work of art in celebration of Creek Week (September 19-26, 2026) and our many local bodies of water. This year’s theme is Story Beneath the Surface: Art Inspired by Our Creeks, Oceans, and Watersheds. If you love art and you love Goleta, this is your chance to get creative. Break out your paints, oils, colored pencils, cameras, or the medium of your choice and let your imagination flow!

Artwork will be accepted at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) on Wednesdays August 19th, 26th, and September 2nd from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and on Saturday August 22nd from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. All artwork must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd for inclusion in the contest.

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. Submissions will be grouped into three age categories: Adults (18+), Teens (7th–12th grade), and Children (6th grade and below). Artwork will be scored on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality. A 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbon will be awarded, as well as Honorable Mention ribbons in each category.

New this year, the Goleta Valley Library is encouraging artists to tell the story of their art or what inspired them to create their piece of art. The paragraph will be posted next to their piece for the Art Reception on September 25th. The Artist Paragraph Submittal Form and guidelines for the art show are available on our website.

The artwork will be on display for public viewing at the Goleta Community Center from September 11th – 30th. Then, join us at the Creek Week Art Reception on Friday, September 25th from 5:30– 7:00 p.m. to hear from our special guests about the importance of our local creeks and to find out the contest winners! All participants and community members are invited to attend the reception, where you can enjoy light refreshments and listen to delightful live music performed by The Swing Along Band.

Here are some important guidelines for participating in the contest:

All artwork that represents the theme Story Beneath the Surface: Art Inspired by Our Creeks, Oceans, and Watersheds will be accepted.

will be accepted. Participants may only submit one piece of art. Art must be original, completed solely by the participant.

All mediums allowed (photography, painting, drawing, collage, etc.).

Artwork is not required to be framed but must have the artist’s name and age category on the back.

Submissions must be no larger than 42” in any direction (including frame) and must have a way to be hung on the wall.

Submissions must be picked up at the Goleta Community Center on Wednesdays October 7 th or 14 th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. or on Saturday October 3 rd from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

or 14 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. or on Saturday October 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. An optional marketing waiver will be provided at the time of drop-off.

We can’t wait to see your artwork in celebration of Goleta the Good Land! Remember to turn it in by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd to be part of the contest.

This contest is a partnership between Goleta Valley Library and the City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Division and Parks & Recreation Division. For questions about this competition, please contact Library Assistant Sharon Nigh at snigh@cityofgoleta.gov.

Creek Week is an annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria. Stay tuned for more info at https://sbcreekweek.com/.