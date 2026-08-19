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SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 19, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience Department invites the community to celebrate the completion of the Eastside Library Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Eastside Library.

The new charging station features four publicly accessible 400-kilowatt (kW) DC fast chargers powered by 100% carbon-free electricity through Santa Barbara Clean Energy. Located in the heart of the Eastside Neighborhood, the stations are among the fastest public EV chargers on California’s Central Coast, providing convenient, reliable charging, while expanding EV infrastructure throughout the city.

Eastside Library EV Charger Ribbon Cutting

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Eastside Library (1102 E. Montecito St.)

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“Expanding the City’s charging network helps make electric vehicle ownership more practical for community members, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and improves local air quality,” said Jefferson Litten, Energy & Climate Division Manager. “Projects like this help remove barriers to EV adoption, while supporting the City’s long-term climate and sustainability goals.”

The project received more than $500,000 from the California Energy Commission, the California Transportation Commission and Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The SB 1 funding was allocated by the California Transportation Commission through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). The project was planned by the City’s Energy & Climate division, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Public Library as the site host and delivered through a public-private-partnership with Carbon Solutions Group (CSG). The project was constructed by Electric Vehicle Infrastructures with support from Southern California Edison and is operated through CSG’ DirtRoad charging network.

For more information about the project, visit Eastside Library EV Charger Project (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/EastsideLibraryChargers).

About Senate Bill 1

Senate Bill 1 (SB1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, has invested approximately $5 billion annually toward transportation projects. It provides funding split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.



Visit build.ca.gov to learn about transformative infrastructure projects happening in communities throughout California.