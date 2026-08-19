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(Santa Barbara, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the winners of the 27th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest. In total, 26 students from six schools throughout the county submitted 11 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “Grow Beyond the Grass: Replace your Lawn to Save Water, Support Nature, and Keep Yards Cool”. The Water Agency and local water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools. Private sector sponsors Carollo Engineers, La Buena 105.1FM, Geosyntec Consultants, Enviroscaping, and Dudek provide awards for the student winners. The awards are as follows:

First Place: “Smart Lawns, Smart Future” by Dos Pueblos High School

First Place Spanish: “A Monster Thirsty for Your Lawn” by Dos Pueblos High School

Second Place: “My Lawn Drinks More Than I Do” by Valley Christian Academy

Third Place: “Let’s Talk Water” by Dos Pueblos High School

People’s Choice Award: “Let’s Talk Water” by Dos Pueblos High School with 310 likes on YouTube.

The annual WaterWise High School Video Contest challenges students to compete to create entertaining, educational 30-second videos that convey the importance of water use efficiency in Santa Barbara County. The contest theme was selected to highlight the ongoing importance of sustainable outdoor water use, especially the benefits that Santa Barbara County residents can find by transitioning away from water-thirsty lawns.

We thank our community sponsors for their generous support! View all student video submissions and learn more about our sponsors by visiting our High School Video Contest webpage on Waterwisesb.org.