San Marcos flag football defeated Santa Ynez High 13-6 Tuesday at Warkentin Stadium in a defensive battle that remained scoreless through three quarters.

Santa Ynez took a 6-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, but San Marcos quickly responded as Victoria Aldana connected with Piper Kittle on a 7-yard touchdown pass. After the Royals forced a punt, Aldana led another scoring drive and found Kittle again, this time for an 11-yard touchdown that gave San Marcos the lead. The Royals’ defense held Santa Ynez in check on its final possession to secure the win.

Aldana finished with 81 rushing yards, while Nora Leonardi recorded two sacks and Scarlett Holian and Bella Bazylewicz each had an interception. San Marcos improved to 4-2 and will visit Hart High on Thursday.

Santa Barbara 27, Simi Valley 12

The Dons also remained undefeated, beating Simi Valley 27-12 on the road Tuesday. The Dons took an early 13-0 lead and held a 13-6 advantage at halftime before Camila Salcedo’s 41-yard touchdown run extended the margin. Simi Valley scored again, but Santa Barbara’s defense shut the door, and Salcedo sealed the victory with a 56-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Vanessa Esparza recorded two interceptions, while Alexandra Arnold added another. Santa Barbara improved to 3-0 and will play at Cabrillo High on Thursday.