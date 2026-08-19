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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Registration is now open for Santa Barbara County high schools to participate in the 2026–27 Poetry Out Loud program. The Santa Barbara County champion and first and second runners-up will receive gift cards, with the county champion also receiving formal recognition from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and advancing to the State Finals in Sacramento. The California State champion will receive a cash prize, funding for their school to purchase literary materials, an all-expenses-paid trip to the National Finals in Washington, D.C., and the opportunity to compete for college scholarship funds. Santa Barbara County schools must register by September 30, 2026, using the online registration form.

Poetry Out Loud is open to any public, private, charter, or homeschool high school program in Santa Barbara County. Modeled after a spelling bee, Poetry Out Loud begins each fall as students memorize and recite poems selected from an anthology. This national poetry recitation competition helps students strengthen public speaking skills, build confidence, and deepen their appreciation for literature.

“Poetry Out Loud has been an incredible way to get my students excited about reading a variety of different styles of poetry,” said Righetti High School English Teacher Kristen Kurth. “I love when students who are not that excited about English find a specific poem that speaks to them in some way and then they want to show others how they got hooked.”

Teachers, administrators, or school staff can opt to facilitate a program in class or an elective, club, or after-school activity, and can request additional support from poet mentors. Students who do not have a program in their own school may contact the County Office of Arts and Culture directly to learn about additional participation options.

The Santa Barbara County Poetry Out Loud Competition is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Santa Barbara.

“The Poetry Out Loud competition helps to build the speaking skills, inspire confidence and enrich the arts education of those that participate,” said Mark Oliver, Chair of the County Arts Commission. “The County Arts Commission encourages students to embrace this unique, countywide opportunity to excel.”

Schools can learn more about the program and register through the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture website.

About the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture (SBCOAC) serves as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs. The SBCOAC represents a remarkable longstanding partnership between the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara and serves as a State-Local Partner of the California Arts Council. Through robust public-private partnerships, the SBCOAC seeks to support and catalyze art, culture, and creative expression. For more information, visit http://www.sbac.ca.gov.

About Poetry Out Loud

Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and state and local arts agencies. Since 2005, the program has served millions of students nationwide by combining literary education with public speaking, performance, and scholarship opportunities through a series of classroom, school, regional, state, and national competitions. For more information, visit poetryoutloud.org.