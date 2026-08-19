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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a lively week of events happening throughout downtown, including creative workshops, live music, talks and educational opportunities, wellness activities, and unique food and wine experiences. The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

Influence For Good powered by Badass DoGooders at 1002 Anacapa Street (Wednesday, August 19, 6:00 PM)

(Wednesday, August 19, 6:00 PM) Orchid 101 at SuperMoss (Thursday, August 20, 5:30 PM)

(Thursday, August 20, 5:30 PM) Free Yin + Sound Bath: Open House + Q/A at Sol Seek Yoga Studio (Thursday, August 20, 6:00 PM)

(Thursday, August 20, 6:00 PM) Grand Accordion Night at The Grand On State (Thursday, August 20, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, August 20, 7:00 PM) Sound Bath at Power of Your Om (Friday, August 21, 6:00 PM)

(Friday, August 21, 6:00 PM) Pilates at Paseo: Mighty Pilates (Saturday, August 22, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, August 22, 9:00 AM) Medicare 101 at the Santa Barbara Public Library (Saturday, August 22, 10:00 AM)

(Saturday, August 22, 10:00 AM) Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again! Sing-Along Brunch at SOhO (Saturday, August 22, 12:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 22, 12:00 PM) Oyster & Wine Pop-Up at Longoria Wines (Sunday, August 23, 2:00 PM)

(Sunday, August 23, 2:00 PM) Embodied Arts Workshop: Co-Creating with Nature — A Mindful Art Experience at the CEC’s Environmental Hub (Tuesday, August 25, 7:30 PM)

(Tuesday, August 25, 7:30 PM) ReStore Grand Opening at 400 State Street (Wednesday, August 26, 9:30 AM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Happy Month at Pascucci (August): In celebration of their newly transferred full bar liquor license, Pascucci is offering special deals every day throughout August.

(August): In celebration of their newly transferred full bar liquor license, Pascucci is offering special deals every day throughout August. UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema at the Courthouse Sunken Garden: Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series.

Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series. SAD (survival amongst distress) Exhibition (On Display until August 30) : Gallery 113 presents Jerry Martin’s thought-provoking work throughout August, exploring societal issues including homelessness, Ukraine, separation and deportation, and ICE, with the aim of inspiring reflection and consideration for positive change.

(On Display until August 30) Gallery 113 presents Jerry Martin’s thought-provoking work throughout August, exploring societal issues including homelessness, Ukraine, separation and deportation, and ICE, with the aim of inspiring reflection and consideration for positive change. Cosas de la Vida Exhibition (On Display until August 30) : Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey.

(On Display until August 30) Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey. YEAR ONE Exhibition (On Display until August 30): One year after opening its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery marks its first anniversary with YEAR ONE, a collective exhibition celebrating the vision that has shaped the gallery since July 2025.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.