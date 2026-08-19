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Explore Ecology Staff at Coastal Cleanup Day 2025 | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA: Thousands of community members will join the global effort to clean the coast on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

In 1985, the California Coastal Commission held its first statewide cleanup with 2,500 volunteers. Fast forward to the present, and Coastal Cleanup Day is now a global phenomenon. Over 100 countries take part annually, with California contributing 15% of the total trash collected during the event. So far, more than 1.6 million volunteers have removed 26 million pounds of trash across the state.

Last year, in Santa Barbara County alone, volunteers picked up over 1.8 tons of litter from coastal and inland areas – much of it plastic.

How to Participate:

Volunteers can choose from a variety of inland and coastal sites at ExploreEcology.org/ccd.

Preregistration is not required, but everyone who signs up is automatically entered in a drawing to win prizes from local businesses.

Cleanup supplies such as bags and gloves will be available, but people are encouraged to bring reusable supplies to reduce waste.

On September 19, meet at 9:00 AM at your site, sign a waiver, and begin.

Keep track of what you find.

Report back to your Site Captain with your data and collected trash.

Sleep well knowing you are part of the solution to ocean pollution!

Coastal Cleanup Day will offer more inland sites this year, including Santa Ynez River, Devereux Creek, Lake Los Carneros, Phelps Creek, Alameda Park, Bohnett Park, Oak Park, and the Carpinteria Salt Marsh. These areas are vitally important for cleanups – volunteers at inland sites help protect the county’s iconic shoreline by picking up litter before it reaches the ocean.

Veronica Lee, Explore Ecology Coastal Cleanup Day Coordinator, says, “We are super excited for the cleanup and are busy at work to make sure everything is prepared. With 37 sites across Santa Barbara County, it looks like this might be the biggest event yet! We are hoping that the enthusiasm from our community matches the enthusiasm being put in by our generous Site Captains who will be leading each of those cleanup sites.”

The success of Coastal Cleanup Day would not be possible without Site Captains. These volunteer community members lead each site, hand out cleanup materials, guide volunteers, and report data after the event.

New Site Captain Roman Baratiak, Programs Chair at the Santa Barbara Audubon Society, says, “The Santa Barbara Audubon Society is pleased to act as the site host at beautiful Lake Los Carneros in Goleta for community members interested in participating in California Coastal Cleanup Day. The lake is much loved for its rich bird life, lovely scenery, and pleasant walking paths. All are welcome to make new friends and perhaps learn a thing or two about some of our resident feathered friends. Please consider riding your bicycle to the site for maximum fun!”

For a complete list of sites and more information, visit ExploreEcology.org/ccd.

Santa Barbara County Coastal Cleanup Day is coordinated by Explore Ecology and the County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division, with support from the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Solvang. Special thanks to the many nonprofits, businesses, and generous individuals who make this event possible. The California Coastal Commission organizes the statewide event, and the international event is organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

About Explore Ecology: Explore Ecology empowers our community to protect and preserve the planet with innovative education and nature-based learning. Explore Ecology programs include Environmental Education, Art From Scrap, and the School Gardens Program. For more information, visit ExploreEcology.org.