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WHO:

Helena Avenue Bakery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

WHAT:

Helena Avenue Bakery is throwing a celebration on Sunday, August 23, 2026, that everyone can enjoy! Expect an all-day party filled with birthday treats, games, prizes, a grilled cheese pop-up, funfetti cupcakes and more. HAB is bringing in friends from Santa Barbara Wine Collective for winemaker tastings and a DJ to keep the good vibes flowing. This is a family-friendly and festive event, and is open to all. Activities are complimentary; pricing applies to wine-tasting, grilled cheese pop-up and Helena Bakery products.

Treats All Day:

Mini funfetti cupcakes – free with purchase, while supplies last

Games + Fun:

There will be a prize wheel spin for gifts with any purchase, a Birthday Card memory wall and coloring book pages for kids

Santa Barbara Face-Painting from 12-2pm

“Feeling Cheesy Pop-up” from 3-5pm

Caprese grilled cheese with mozzarella, pesto and heirloom tomato – $15

French onion grilled cheese with gruyere and onion jam – $14

Ham & Jam grilled cheese with fig jam, brie and prosciutto – $16

Winemakers from 3-5 pm; 21 and over

Featuring Dreamcote, Luna Hart, Story of Soil, and For the Land Wines, and others – $15

Birthday Spritz with Dreamcôte Prickly Pear Cider, Elderflower Simple, Sparkling Water, Splash of Fresh Lime – $16

Dj Donny Bru spin tunes from 3pm-5pm

WHERE:

Helena Avenue Bakery

http://www.helenaavenuebakery.com

131 Anacapa Street, Suite C, Santa Barbara, California 93101

At the corner of Yanonali and Helena Avenue (in a shared space with the Santa Barbara Wine Collective)

info@helenaavenuebakery.com

805.880.3383

WHEN:

Sunday, August 23, 2026

7am -5pm

ABOUT HELENA AVENUE BAKERY:

Helena Avenue Bakery is located in the historic Castagnola warehouse and local landmark located at 131 Anacapa Street. Situated in the rear manufacturing space that opens up to Helena Avenue just off the corner of Yanonali Street. Helena Avenue Bakery serves as a wholesale bakery providing custom-baked sweet and savory goods for Lucky Penny, The Lark, Pearl Social and other coffee shops and restaurants throughout Santa Barbara. The Helena Avenue Bakery team is led by Acme Executive Chef Jason Paluska and Head Baker Jessica Bambach and specializes in hand-crafted menus and goods made from scratch. The bakery also features a retail counter showcasing prepared foods ready for eating and is open to the public from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. daily. Helena Avenue Bakery has received accolades from Santa Barbara, 805 Living, C, Santa Barbara Life & Style magazines and Zagat.com, among others.