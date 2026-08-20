Security Police at Vandenberg Hold at Gunpoint Five Journalists Invited to an Event

I am absolutely incensed by this.

For 25 years as a Santa Barbara County reporter, Vandenberg Space Force Base was one of my primary beats. I drove through those gates countless times to cover launches, missile tests, ceremonies, accidents, wildfires, personnel changes, and stories of national significance. I worked with Vandenberg Public Affairs and alongside several of the reporters and news organizations involved in what happened today.

According to Janene Scully’s account at Noozhawk, journalists who had been invited to Vandenberg to cover a ceremony were traveling in a convoy behind a government vehicle carrying uniformed Public Affairs personnel. They had identification. They had an escort. They were there because the military had asked them to be there.

Yet they ended up being held at gunpoint by military Security Police. When Janene called to tell me what happened, I had to ask if she was joking. She absolutely was not.

I understand perhaps better than most civilians that Vandenberg is not just another workplace. It is a classified military installation with extraordinarily important national security responsibilities. And given the state of the world right now, I absolutely understand the need for heightened vigilance and security.

But heightened security cannot become an excuse for a breakdown this serious.

Local journalists are not the enemy. They are professionals doing an increasingly difficult job — often with fewer people and fewer resources than ever — because communities still deserve to know what is happening in the places where they live. Their work matters.

Reporters writing stories about or at Vandenberg routinely follow strict procedures to gain access and cover events. In the decades that I covered Vandenberg, no reporter that I know of ever disobeyed the rules to gain unauthorized access onto the restricted base.

The fact that young reporters at the beginning of their careers, veteran journalists, and even military personnel could find themselves facing firearms while participating in an invited, escorted media event should concern every one of us.

It is an insult to the important role local media plays in our community.

I hope there is a serious internal examination of how this happened, accountability for the breakdowns that allowed it to happen and assurances from base leadership that the journalists involved receive more than a shrug and an explanation that security comes first. They deserve more than that for doing their jobs and trying to tell the story of Vandenberg’s national security role and its personnel. And I hope the local media doesn’t just let this one go.