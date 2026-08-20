Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Grab your clubs! The Veggie Rescue Golf Classic, presented by Nativo Land Management, will raise funds to support the organization’s work of obtaining surplus produce and other food and donating it to organizations serving hungry community members, and to support Shepherd’s Giving Farm.

SOLVANG, Calif., August 20, 2026 – Veggie Rescue announces its first annual Golf Classic, taking place September 28, 2026, with a 12:00 p.m. shotgun start at the private Alisal Ranch Course in Solvang. The tournament, presented by Nativo Land Management, will raise funds to support Veggie Rescue’s food rescue programs and Shepherd’s Giving Farm, furthering the organization’s mission of fighting food insecurity by rescuing surplus produce and other food and delivering it free of charge to those who need it most. Entry fees are set at $400 per golfer or $1,600 per foursome.

“This tournament isn’t just a day on the course; it’s food on someone’s table,” said Eryn Shugart, Veggie Rescue’s Executive Director. “Every dollar raised will support our day-to-day operations and our newest project, Shepherd’s Giving Farm, a 20-acre certified organic farm where every single vegetable grown will be donated.”

Entry includes green fees and cart, a putting contest entry (with a $250 prize), a goodie bag, food and beverages on the 18-hole course, and drinks and appetizers at the awards reception. Golfers will also have the chance to win big through a series of on-course contests, including a hole-in-one opportunity for a car and a hole-in-one shot at $1,000,000, plus longest drive, straightest drive, and closest-to-the-hole contests. A perpetual trophy will be awarded to the winning team of the 1st Annual Veggie Rescue Golf Classic.

Sponsors have already stepped up to support Veggie Rescue’s inaugural Golf Classic, including title sponsor Nativo Land Management, corporate sponsor EisnerAmper, food and beverage sponsors Gleason Family Vineyards and Allan Hancock College, premium hole sponsors El Rancho Market, and standard hole sponsors Lee Andrews Group and Murphy Partners. Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available for local businesses and community partners interested in supporting Veggie Rescue’s mission.

Registration is open now, and space is limited. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses and community partners interested in supporting Veggie Rescue’s mission.

To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit veggierescue.org/golf.