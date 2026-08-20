Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department, in collaboration with local health care and community partners, encourages the public to participate in upcoming events intended to connect residents, families and health care providers with health education, services, and community resources.

Lactation Support & Referral Pathways Training

On Thursday, August 20, 2026 from 12-1pm, CenCal Health, in collaboration with County of Santa Barbara WIC lactation providers, will offer a virtual Lactation Support & Referral Pathways training for health care and community-based providers in recognition of National Breastfeeding Month.

This virtual training will focus on strengthening lactation knowledge, early patient education and referral coordination across prenatal and postpartum care. Participants will also learn about CenCal Health and WIC resources and referral pathways for International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) services through the Medi-Cal benefit. Registration is required.

Family Resource Fair + Books and Bubbles

On Friday, August 21, 2026, families are invited to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month at the Family Resource Fair + Books and Bubbles at Ryon Park in Lompoc from 10am–12:30pm.

The free, family-friendly event will feature bilingual story time, a breastfeeding support circle, children’s activities, community resources and Books & Bubbles with Charlotte’s Web Mobile Library. Families can also receive diapers, children’s books and other giveaways while supplies last.

Medi-Cal Changes Lompoc Town Hall

On Wednesday, August 26, 2026 from 5:30pm–7:30pm community members are invited to a Medi-Cal Changes Town Hall at El Camino School Auditorium – 1320 N. J St., Lompoc to learn about maintaining Medi-Cal coverage and connect with local resources and community support. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The event is free and includes dinner. Spanish and Mixtec interpretation will be available. Advanced registration is encouraged to help in planning for attendance and food. These events are part of ongoing efforts by County Health and community partners to connect Santa Barbara County residents with accessible health information, services and resources.

For additional information, including registration details and event-specific information, community members are encouraged to consult the attached event flyers.