Macy’s has been sold out (nearly given away with pride) from under the noses of Santa Barbarans to a charity horse for City Hall coffers.

The friendly city hall staff, except for one sane fighter for the people, appear to be 100 percent elated that the corporation of Yardi, an international real estate management and property management software solution, has “purchased” property that was meant for housing people, and instead will house 200 of their workers (“growing to 500”). Yay? No, this is corruption disguised as philanthropy, blatantly! The sale was obnoxiously cheap, and we need homes, not hotels and offices.

Meanwhile, the news feeds, and what we have for printed news, tell the residents we are all thrilled about this corporation moving into what was supposed to be housing for us?

What kind of bizarro town management do we have here in Santa Barbara?